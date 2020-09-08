Image copyright Dan Collis Image caption Piers Corbyn (second right) is due to appear before magistrates in November

The brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been charged in relation to an anti-mask protest in Sheffield on Saturday.

Piers Corbyn, 73, is alleged to have arranged, facilitated and taken part in a gathering of more than 30 people.

He is also accused of failing to wear a face covering in a public space.

Mr Corbyn, of East Street, south-east London, is due before Sheffield magistrates in November charged with three offences.

He is being prosecuted under legislation brought in following the coronavirus outbreak.

A 44-year-old man from the Reading area arrested on suspicion of violent disorder at the gathering has been released on bail.

Police said several hundred people joined the protest, and four police officers were assaulted, receiving minor injuries.

