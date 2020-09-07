Image copyright Google Image caption The fee-paying school says Sixth Form students will self-isolate at home

A private school has told its sixth form students to stay at home after one student tested positive for Covid-19.

Birkdale School in Sheffield said sixth form pupils were in a bubble so all of them would be required to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

The school said it had taken a pupil testing positive into account when reopening and it was following Public Health England guidelines.

The affected students will learn remotely while self-isolating.

Birkdale is an independent day school of about 800 pupils, between the ages of 4 and 18, with a sixth form of nearly 200 students.

The head teacher Peter Harris said: "Our careful preparations for the safe reopening of school included measures for what would happen in this case, and these are being put in place, guided by and working closely with Public Health England.

"Our Sixth Form are in a bubble, which means they only come into close contact with each other, and as such, they will now remain at home for a period of 14 days."

He said the affected students would receive a full timetable of lessons remotely.

"As ever, the health and safety of our staff and pupils is our priority and we have informed our school community of the confirmed case," Mr Harris added.

