Image copyright Dan Collis Image caption The protest was organised by StandUPX Mission

Several hundred people have joined a protest in Sheffield against measures brought in to tackle coronavirus, including the wearing of masks.

Piers Corbyn, the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, spoke at the event in the Peace Gardens.

It was organised by the group StandUPX Mission, which does not agree with social distancing or lockdown measures.

Piers Corbyn was recently fined £10,000 for holding an anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square in August.

