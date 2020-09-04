Image caption Firefighters were called to Becket Road in the early hours of Thursday

A fatal fire at a flat in Sheffield was thought to have been started deliberately, according to a fire service investigation.

The fire at the flat in Becket Road, in the Lowedges area of the city, started at about 02:00 BST on Thursday.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue found the body of a woman in her 30s inside the property.

Police were not looking for anyone else over the death and the fire service investigation had ended, it said.

"The location of the fire was the living room and it appears the fire was predominantly contained within this room, albeit the property is very heavily smoke damaged", the fire service added.

