Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Barnsley have arrested a man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Stephen Riley, 43, died in hospital after being stabbed in the chest in Darley Avenue on 26 June.

On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man from Barnsley was was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 21-year-old man from Barnsley was also arrested on drug charges as part of the ongoing murder inquiry.

South Yorkshire Police said both men had since been released under investigation.

Martyn Wilson, 37, of Monsal Crescent, Barnsley has previously been charged with murdering Mr Riley and Julie Evans, 40, also of Monsal Crescent, has been charged with assisting an offender.

