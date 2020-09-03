Image caption Firefighters were called to Becket Road in the early hours of Thursday

A woman has died in a fire in a flat in Sheffield.

The blaze broke out at an address in Becket Road, in the Lowedges area of the city, at about 02:00 BST.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said the body of a woman in her 30s was found inside the premises.

A fire service spokesman said an investigation into the cause of the fire was under way, adding: "Our thoughts and condolences are with the woman's family and friends."

