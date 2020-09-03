Sheffield flat fire: Woman in her 30s dies
- 3 September 2020
A woman has died in a fire in a flat in Sheffield.
The blaze broke out at an address in Becket Road, in the Lowedges area of the city, at about 02:00 BST.
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said the body of a woman in her 30s was found inside the premises.
A fire service spokesman said an investigation into the cause of the fire was under way, adding: "Our thoughts and condolences are with the woman's family and friends."
Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.