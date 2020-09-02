Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Leighton Owen was found dead at a flat in Balby, South Yorkshire

A man found dead in a flat in South Yorkshire has been named by police.

Leighton Owen, aged 39, was found dead in Hatfield House, Grove Place, in the Balby area of Doncaster on 26 August.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive and further tests were being carried out, police said.

Two women, aged 45 and 40, and a 21-year-old man, all arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released while inquiries continue, South Yorkshire Police said.

Mr Owen's family said in a statement: "Leighton was a kind loving person who will be sadly missed by his family and friends, he may be out of our lives but will always be in our hearts.

"He can sleep easy now he has been reunited with his mum and dad at long last."

