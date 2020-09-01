Image copyright Family handout Image caption Marcus Ramsay was attacked in a "disturbance" at a house party on 8 August

A 17-year-old has appeared in court charged with murdering a man who was stabbed at a house party in Sheffield.

Marcus Ramsay, 35, was injured in what police called a large-scale disturbance at a house in Horninglow Road, Firth Park, in the early hours of 8 August.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was further remanded in custody and a date for his trial was set for 1 February 2021.

The teenager is also due to appear before the same court on 16 November to enter a plea.

