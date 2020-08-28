Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Image caption The council said the hoax would undermine the work being done to make schools safe

Parents are being warned about hoax messages claiming pupils will be tested for coronavirus in school, and taken into quarantine if positive.

Sheffield City Council said the messages had been circulating on social media claiming children are to be tested without parental permission.

It said they were "false rumours" that could cause serious concern and anxiety, and police had been informed.

Abtisam Mohamed from the council said it undermined the work being done.

"We understand that this false message may cause serious concern and anxiety among parents and carers around sending their children back to school next week as term begins," he said.

"The circulation of false rumours like this undermines the huge effort schools in Sheffield have made to fully reopen in preparation for children returning to school in a week's time.

"We can reassure parents and carers that all schools in our city have worked incredibly hard to make sure their educational settings are safe and ready to receive pupils.

South Yorkshire Police said it was treating it "very seriously".

Director of Public Health in Sheffield Greg Fell said: "We would like to make it very clear that there is no substance to the circulating rumours and they bear no resemblance to what will actually happen in the event of a young person being unwell."

Tinsley Meadows Primary Academy tweeted advice to parents, reassuring them that testing was the responsibility of parents, not schools.

In a message from principal Deborah Sanderson, it said: "Following some recent inquiries from parents, about a message that has appeared on Facebook and WhatsApp about coronavirus testing of children, I would like to reassure you of the school's procedures with regards symptoms.

"We will always keep parents informed of the decisions that are being made and support in any way that we can.

