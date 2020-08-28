Image copyright Family handout Image caption Marcus Ramsay was attacked in a "large-scale disturbance"

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed at a house party.

Marcus Ramsay, 35, was attacked in a "large-scale disturbance" at a house in Horninglow Road, in the Firth Park area of Sheffield, and died in hospital.

Three other people were also injured in the incident, which happened in the early hours of 8 August.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear before the city's magistrates later.

A post-mortem examination showed Mr Ramsey died as a result of a stab wound, police said.

