Image copyright Family handout Image caption Marcus Ramsay, 35, was taken to hospital but died of his stab wounds

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed at a house party in Sheffield.

Marcus Ramsay, 35, was attacked in a "large-scale disturbance" at a house in Horninglow Road in the Firth Park area and died in hospital.

Three other people were also injured in the attack, which happened in the early hours of 8 August.

Police said the 17-year-old, from Sheffield, had been arrested on Wednesday and remains in custody.

