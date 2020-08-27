Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The 39-year-old man was found dead at a flat in Doncaster on Wednesday evening

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Doncaster.

The 39-year-old's body was discovered in a flat in Hatfield House, Grove Place, in the Balby area at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Police said two women, aged 45 and 40, and a 21-year-old man have been arrested.

The victim has not yet been formally identified and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

