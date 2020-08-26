Image copyright LDRS Image caption The new track will be built in Hillsborough Park in Sheffield

A new cycle track is being built in a Sheffield park to encourage more people to take up cycling.

The floodlight path in Hillsborough Park was unanimously approved by the city council.

Access Sport, the charity behind the scheme, said it hoped to encourage more women, minority ethnic groups and disabled people to learn to ride.

There were 26 objections to the track from local residents, who were worried about antisocial behaviour and noise.

The track will have an area where people can learn to ride and storage space and other facilities housed in shipping containers.

Joe McTague of Access Sport, told the planning meeting: "We believe sport has the power to transform people's lives and we focus on cycling as it is a life skill.

He added: "This will be a free facility and will include a learn to ride area and an advanced section. There will be a community club and community outreach programme and special offers for women, girls and disabled people."

Mr McTague said 91% of people in the area who responded to a survey supported the scheme.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, councillors have requested more of the tracks in other parks around Sheffield.

Councillor Peter Price said: "As a member of the elderly cycling community I welcome this project and hope it's the first of many. It's tremendous, particularly for young people, and will help them to cycle properly with training.

"Let's look for more funding for other sites in the city. We need to encourage people in deprived areas so Sheffield becomes a city of cyclists."

