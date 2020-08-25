Image caption The victim was with a group of friends on Northern Avenue when he was shot from a moving car

A man accused of injuring a 12-year-old boy in a drive-by shooting was allegedly recorded rapping about the incident from prison, a court heard.

The victim was hit in the thigh when shots were fired from a car in Northern Avenue, Sheffield, on 12 January.

In a recording played to jurors a man, allegedly Stephen Dunford, is heard saying: "I was really trying to take him away. Then a youth got a stray."

Mr Dunford, 25 of Sheffield, denies attempted murder and firearms offences.

Prosecutors say the boy had been standing outside a shop with a group of friends when shots were fired at the group from a white Ford Focus.

Mr Dunford and a second man, 23-year-old Devon Gregory, are alleged to have been in the car at the time.

On Tuesday, jurors were played the six-minute long rap, having previously been told the victim's father had come across it on social media and stated it was Mr Dunford speaking.

In the recording, a man can be heard talking about "five shootings in two days" before saying "Since I come jail the shooting stopped, feds in the interview saying I'm the boss, If I get guilty I'm getting life'd off".

Later the voice is heard saying: "Have you ever had gun smoke go in your face. Swear I can't forget that taste."

Stephen Wood QC has previously told the jury the recording was discovered by the victim's father on 11 April after Mr Dunford had been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Mr Dunford, of Fellbrigg Road, and Mr Gregory, of Heeley Green, Sheffield, both deny attempted murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Mr Dunford also denies a charge of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life in relation to an incident on 10 January.

A third man, Brandon Bailey, 26, of Manor Park Way, Sheffield, denies a charge of possessing criminal property.

All three men deny a charge of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The trial continues.

