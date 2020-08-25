Image copyright PA Media Image caption Sarah Jayne Walters said the bikers were "part of her family" after they turned up for her son's birthday

A four-year-old boy with a rare health condition got a surprise when 150 bikers turned up to sing him happy birthday.

Jayden Walters, from Rossington, Doncaster, was diagnosed with Loeys-Dietz syndrome shortly after birth.

His mother, Sarah Jayne Walters, had appealed on Facebook for help to "put a smile on his face" on his birthday.

Doncaster Dragons motorcycle club saw her message and organised the visit for Jayden.

"He had an amazing time and he won't stop talking about it," Ms Walters said.

She estimated about 150 bikers turned up outside the family home.

"Every one of the bikers made his day, they came from all over, but the Doncaster Dragons were the leaders," Ms Walters said.

"We will be keeping in touch with the Doncaster Dragons, they're part of my family now and made my boy's dream come true."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The bikers said they just wanted to make "someone feel special"

The event raised £240 for the Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, which has helped care for Jayden.

Annie Wall, whose father and brother were among the bikers, said: "I'm from a family of bikers and we've found it hard during lockdown too.

"We just wanted to help make someone feel special on their special day."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk