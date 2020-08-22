Image copyright Jessica Nap/Jess Rolls/Lewis Heenan Image caption A selection of 64 Gifs will be projected as part of the event in Sheffield

Animated Gifs are being projected at a park as part of an art exhibit reflecting people's lives during the coronavirus crisis.

A giant patchwork of moving images, inspired by lockdown, is being shown at Abbeyfield Park in Sheffield.

Members of the public were asked to submit Gifs reflecting their experiences during the Covid-19 crisis.

The 64 animations were provided by people from around the world as part of the project called Give Us A Gif.

Co-curator Evelyn Albrow said: "The global response we had included submissions from Palestine to Thailand, from Russia to the Orkney Islands and showed the idea certainly struck a chord, proving language is no barrier to communicating an idea."

Small Pleasures

More than 170 entries were submitted from 30 different countries as part of the project, organised by Sheffield's DINA Venue.

The venue, which has been closed since March, was awarded a grant from Arts Council England to stage an online festival called Small Pleasures.

DINA Venue's director Deborah Egan said: "Normally DINA Venue is a place full of noise, events and activity, but since Covid made us close the doors we were determined to carry on and take what we do and bring it into homes across the city, and the world.

"When we are forced to withdraw from meeting people, things can spiral downward as our 'normal' disappears. Expressing ourselves and our view on the world is an essential function and is part of our health and well-being as humans."

Social distancing measures will be in place for the free screening, which will see an 8m x 8m patchwork of the different gifs being projected onto Abbeyfield House in the park at 20:30 BST on Saturday.

A Gif is a type of animated image which are often shared on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.