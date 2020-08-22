Image copyright Yorkshire Wildlife Park Image caption Victor was tended to by a team of vets who had helped look after him during his life

The UK's oldest polar bear has died after he was "unexpectedly taken ill" on Friday.

The 22-year-old bear, named Victor, suffered terminal kidney failure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster.

A team of vets tried to help but had no choice but to put him to sleep, park managers said.

During his life, which was all spent in captivity, the "prolific breeder" fathered 13 cubs and is survived by his grandchildren around the world.

Park management said Victor had been a "great ambassador for his species" and would be "greatly missed by everyone".

Image caption When he first came to the park, Victor had a reputation as the "most prolific breeder" in Europe

Born at Rostock Zoo in Germany in 1998, Victor was moved to Rhenen in the Netherlands and was part of the European breeding programme.

After being retired from the programme, he was taken to Yorkshire Wildlife Park in 2014.

The park said he "spent his days enjoying the lakes and expansive habitat" at their reserve.

During this time, he was joined by four other polar bears - Pixel, Nissan, Nobby and, most recently, Rasputin.

The directors of Yorkshire Wildlife Park thanked the vets who "responded so quickly" after Victor was taken ill.

They also paid tribute to the "dedicated staff who have loved and cared for Victor since his arrival and who today are saddened at the loss of one who was a favourite for staff and visitors alike".

"Victor was a great ambassador for his species, inspiring generations and drawing attention to the plight of his species in the wild and the threat of climate change.

"He will be greatly missed."

Image caption Victor lived in part of the park called Project Polar

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is home to the only polar bears in England. The only other bears in the UK live at Highland Wildlife Park in Scotland.

