More than 150 people have now been arrested during the National Crime Agency investigation

Further arrests have been made as part of an investigation into child sexual abuse in Rotherham.

A pair of men, aged 35 and 40, were arrested over the alleged abuse of four girls about 20 years ago, when they were between 13 and 15 years old.

Another man, 35, was interviewed under caution with all three released following questioning.

Investigations are continuing as part of Operation Stovewood, which has seen more than 150 arrests to date.

Senior investigating officer Philip Marshall said: "We will continue to make arrests of further suspects in the future as our investigations develop."

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the new arrests had taken place in Rotherham this week as part of its ongoing investigation into child sex abuse in the town.

In the last two months, a further 16 men have been arrested across South and West Yorkshire,

Operation Stovewood is the largest law enforcement investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse in the UK.

To date, it has seen 20 convictions resulting in jail terms of almost 250 years, the NCA said.

The NCA is appealing for any victims or witnesses to "come forward and speak to us in confidence and with our full support".

South Yorkshire Police asked the NCA to lead an independent investigation in 2015, following a report by Professor Alexis Jay in 2014 which found abuse in Rotherham had been ignored by agencies.

