A doctor said he felt "helpless" after he missed the funeral of a family member after delays in issuing his visa.

Dr Muhammad Aamir Shahzad said he was unable to fly to Pakistan after his uncle died on 11 August as the Home Office still had not reissued his visa.

He worked at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield on a special visa designed to support staff working during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Home Office has apologised.

Dr Shahzad, 30, said the visa renewal had been sent on 13 May.

Despite emailing and telephoning the Home Office numerous times he received no response, leaving him concerned that he would be unable to re-enter the UK if he flew back to Pakistan.

Dr Shahzad said he was very close to his uncle, who suffered a cardiac arrest.

"I feel very helpless," he said.

"I'm going to live with this in my mind for the rest of my life, because I was unable to be there because of the Home Office."

The Home Office said the delay was due to incorrect passport information and an "administrative error" which meant it failed to identify Dr Shahzad from other information provided.

"Where we are made aware of extenuating circumstances for emergency travel, we work as quickly as we can to expedite visa applications," a spokesperson said.

"We first received correspondence from Dr Muhammad Aamir Shahzad on 10 August about the need for urgent travel and we are currently expediting his visa extension.

"We sincerely apologise to Dr Shahzad for the distress that this has caused."

