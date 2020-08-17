Image copyright Ian S/Geograph Image caption The coroner's court includes a mortuary, post mortem rooms, viewing chapel and witnesses' waiting room.

A historic building will be demolished and apartments built after a council decision to stop the development was overturned.

The Old Coroner's Court on Nursery Street in Sheffield will be knocked down and replaced with 77 apartments.

It brings an end several years of campaigning to save the building, which dates back to 1913.

Planners had refused the scheme saying it did not fit in with the heritage of the area and was "unattractive".

But the inspector has overruled the Sheffield City Council committee, saying it contributed "favourably towards the character and appearance of the area", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Developer Firestone already had permission to demolish the building as it is not listed nor in a conservation area so winning the appeal means it can start work on clearing the site.

Green Party ward councillor Douglas Johnson had campaigned strongly to save the building and said it was a "disappointing outcome".

"The sensitive reuse of historic buildings retains the irreplaceable, builds on local heritage, and significantly reduces carbon emissions."

He added: "There must be more incentives to refurbish and refit buildings, not to destroy them and build from scratch."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.