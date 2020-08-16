Image copyright Google Image caption Police fired a plastic bullet at the man before arresting him over firearms offences

Armed police in Sheffield shot a man with a plastic bullet as they dealt with a suspect said to be armed with a gun and other weapons.

Officers were called to City Road in the city on Saturday and found the man in the nearby Manor Fields Park.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences, and checked over by an ambulance crew.

South Yorkshire Police said a gun and knife were found at the scene and the man was taken into custody.