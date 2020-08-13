Image copyright NCA Image caption About 150 people have now been arrested during the National Crime Agency investigation

Ten men have been arrested as part of an investigation into the abuse of four girls in Rotherham.

The alleged offences date back about 20 years to when the girls were aged between 11 and 16.

National Crime Agency (NCA) officers made the arrests as part of Operation Stovewood, which is investigating child sex abuse in the town.

The men, aged between 35 and 53, were questioned and released and investigations are ongoing.

This week's arrests took place across South and West Yorkshire and come after five arrests in Rotherham and Leeds as part of the same investigation at the end of July.

In total about 150 people have been arrested and 20 people have been convicted under the operation's umbrella, the NCA said.

Philip Marshall, senior investigating officer for Operation Stovewood, said it had been a "significant" week of activity.

He added: "We're interested in speaking to anyone who might have information to help investigations into child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

"They should know that we will support them and they can speak to us in the strictest of confidence."

South Yorkshire Police asked the NCA to lead an independent investigation in 2015, following a report by Professor Alexis Jay in 2014 which found abuse in Rotherham had been ignored by agencies.

Stovewood is the largest law enforcement investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse in the UK.

