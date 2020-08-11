Image caption Alex Turner formed Arctic Monkeys in Sheffield with the band going on to become hugely successful

Top indie band Arctic Monkeys are raising money for venues that are struggling due to coronavirus.

Frontman Alex Turner is raffling off a guitar to help the Leadmill, in his home city of Sheffield, and other similar independent music venues.

He played the black Fender Stratocaster during many of the band's early shows including those at the Leadmill.

Live music has been hard hit by the pandemic with gigs unable to go ahead.

The online raffle page says: "The impact of Covid-19 has been devastating for all music venues and particularly those independent venues who have provided a stage for countless artists at the very start of their careers."

Image caption Arctic Monkeys are now one of the UK's biggest acts and have headlined festivals around the world

Arctic Monkeys formed in Sheffield in the early noughties and went on to release breakout single, I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor in 2005.

A tour of the UK followed with the band playing many independent venues before graduating to larger shows the following year.

In the summer of 2006, they played the main stage at Reading Festival with the Fender Stratocaster making an appearance.

Anyone who enters the raffle, will be able to watch an exclusive stream of the band's set on Saturday 26 August - 14 years to the day of the original performance.

Fans over age 18 can enter via the band's page on Crowdfunder, with all funds raised going to The Music Venue Trust.

The Leadmill opened in 1980 and has hosted legendary artists such as Pulp, Oasis and the Stone Roses.

However, since closing its doors in March it has had to reschedule or cancel more than 120 events.

During the lockdown the venue auctioned off memorabilia to raise money to keep going.

