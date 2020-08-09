Image copyright Carmel Proctor Image caption Carmel Proctor, who was born with spina bifida in 1960, has raised more than £2,200 for Sheffield Children's Hospital in her 60th birthday year

A woman whose parents were told she may not survive more than 60 seconds has celebrated her 60th birthday by raising money for the hospital which saved her.

Carmel Proctor from Cusworth, Doncaster, was born with spina bifida in 1960.

The fundraising day she planned for 9 August had to be cancelled because of lockdown, so she decided to walk 60 miles over a month.

She has raised more than £2,200 for Sheffield Children's Hospital.

More Yorkshire stories

She said she had a "fabulous day" with family and friends for her 60th birthday on Saturday, and because her fundraising day on Sunday was cancelled she had decided to walk 60 miles throughout July and August instead.

Ms Proctor was born at home in Doncaster on 8 August 1960 with myelomeningocele, the most severe type of spina bifida in which the spine and spinal cord do not develop properly in the womb leaving a gap in the spine.

Her parents were told she was unlikely to survive, but following operations at Sheffield Children's Hospital in her infancy, she went on to have a full life and now has a two-year-old grandson.

Image copyright Carmel Proctor Image caption Carmel Proctor said she had a "fabulous" 60th birthday

She said she intends to keep fundraising for the children's hospital for some weeks to come.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.