Image copyright Google Maps Image caption South Yorkshire Police was called to Horninglow Rd in the Firth Park area of the city just after midnight.

One man has died and three others injured in a stabbing in what police said was a "large-scale disturbance".

South Yorkshire Police were called to Horninglow Rd in the Firth Park area of Sheffield just after midnight.

The 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds but died shortly after. Three other men were also stabbed during the fight but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police urged anyone with footage of the area at that time to come forward.

More Yorkshire stories

South Yorkshire Police said there would be an increased police presence in the area for the rest of the weekend.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.