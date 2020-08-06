Image copyright LDRS Image caption The firm insisted none of the food was out of date

A school dinners company has denied giving out-of-date food to children in Sheffield after concerns were raised by families.

Parents contacted a local councillor who said one food parcel contained bread with a best before date of March.

Food firm Taylor Shaw said none of the products provided to pupils as part of weekly grab bags had been out of date.

Sheffield Council said "the dates on the food are date of freezing labels not best before dates".

Paul Turpin, councillor for Gleadless Valley, said parents had complained to him about "disappointing" grab bags, provided after Sheffield schools closed during lockdown.

He said: "These measly parcels contained a loaf, some butter, tuna and cheese. These are not healthy dinners by any stretch of the imagination.

"In the first parcel, the butter packs were out of date and in the second parcel the loaf had been frozen and the best before date was March, four months earlier."

Taylor Shaw normally provides dinners to 98 schools in Sheffield, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mr Turpin, a Green councillor, said the firm had supplied about 100 children from seven primary schools during the pandemic.

He said Taylor Shaw received £10 for each of the grab bags but estimated that the food would cost between £4 and £5 in a supermarket.

Taylor Shaw said the grab bags were a different means of support from food vouchers, which are managed by the government.

Operations director Kelly Holden said products had been ordered specifically for the grab bags and chosen to have a shelf life of at least five days.

She said: "We pride ourselves as an education catering contractor on the level of quality and service delivered across all our sites and we ensure the grab bags adhere to school food standards."

Sheffield Council also denied that the food was out of date.

Executive director of people services, John Macilwraith said: "We have continued to work closely and meet regularly with Taylor Shaw throughout the pandemic to make sure all our high food standards have been maintained."

