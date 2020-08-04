Image copyright South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The man returned from collecting his girlfriend to find his flat on fire

A man who was planning to propose to his girlfriend ended up setting his Sheffield flat on fire after lighting hundreds of tealight candles.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire started on Abbeydale Road on Monday after the man left to pick up his girlfriend for the "big moment".

But when the couple returned they found the flat engulfed in flames.

A spokesperson said fortunately no-one was injured and "she still said yes".

Posting about the incident on social media, the fire service said the man, who they would not be naming to spare his blushes, had "really gone to town", with candles, wine and balloons.

However, it added: "After going round the corner to collect his girlfriend ready for the romantic moment, he came back to find the flat on fire and three fire engines on the way."

"As romantic as they are, and as much as we all love 'em, candles can be so dangerous."

The service wished the couple "all the best" and said crews were looking forward to receiving a wedding invite.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The fire service said the man had lit hundreds of tealights in preparation for the proposal

In response to the post, people offered their support and congratulations.

One person wrote: "Omg the poor guy. All he was trying to do was make it special."

Another said: "Don't let him arrange the wedding."

