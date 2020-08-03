Image copyright PA Media Image caption Captain Sir Tom Moore was given a guard of honour during his visit to the Army Foundation College, which trains 16 and 17-year-olds for various Army careers

Captain Sir Tom Moore has been made honorary colonel of the Army Foundation College in Harrogate.

The 100-year-old World War Two veteran told trainee soldiers to take full advantage of the "outstanding" facility when he was shown around earlier.

He was knighted after raising almost £33m for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

He said being made an honorary colonel was "truly a great honour".

"To go up in so many ranks so quickly, I'm really delighted," Captain Sir Tom said. "I know it's only an honorary one but really I'm absolutely thrilled with the fact that the honour has been placed on me," he said.

He said the college was "marvellous" and he had "never seen so many opportunities for young people".

'Try to be the best'

His advice for junior soldiers was to "try to be the best".

"When I was conscripted, I looked round to see all the other people and thought 'I'm going to be the best'," he said.

"Without climbing over anyone's shoulders, just quietly get on and do your best and be your best."

The veteran's mission to raise money for the NHS struck a chord with the nation and donations flooded in. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he "provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus" and in July he was knighted by the Queen.

During the Harrogate visit he was presented with a commemorative frame with Army badges and photographs.

