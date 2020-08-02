Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The dead dog was discovered in Tinsley Meadows Park in Sheffield on Saturday

The body of a dog has been found inside a bag dumped in a South Yorkshire public park.

The RSPCA was called by police officers to Tinsley Meadows Park in Sheffield following the discovery on Saturday.

The charity said the body of a female German shepherd was stuffed inside a Royal Mail parcel sack.

RSPCA inspector Vanessa Reid said she suspected the dog had only recently died.

Ms Reid said the dog was not microchipped and had no identification tag on its collar.

"It's incredibly sad to find this beautiful, seemingly healthy dog dumped in such a way," she said.

"She's in a really good condition so it's unclear how she perished and whether it was in suspicious circumstances but I'd certainly like to speak to her owners.

"It was incredibly difficult to lift the sack alone so I believe it would have taken two people to carry her body into the park and I'd like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the park before the discovery."

