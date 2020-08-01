Image copyright Danny Lawson / PA Image caption Tobias Weller was joined by Jessica Ennis-Hill for the last part of his race

A nine-year-old boy with cerebral palsy and autism has raised more than £137,000 by walking two marathons.

Tobias Weller, known as Captain Tobias, used a walker to cover the 52 miles (84km) on the street where he lives in Sheffield.

The money will be shared between Sheffield Children's Hospital and the Paces special school that Tobias attends.

He finished his challenge accompanied by Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Tobias was joined by hundreds of cheering supporters as he completed the last stage.

"It feels amazing to have completed both marathons," Tobias said at the end.

"I feel fantastic. Thank you for clapping and cheering me every step of the way. You are all awesome".

Tobias said he was now taking a rest, but added: "I love doing challenges so who knows what will be around the next corner?"

Image copyright Tobias’s Marathon Challenge Image caption Tobias started his first marathon on 31 May

Dame Jessica said she was proud to accompany him on the last part of his race.

"As a Sheffielder and a patron of the children's hospital just to see what he's achieved so far is incredible," she said.

"And then he sent me a message on Twitter saying 'would I like to join him today and have a bit of a race with him?' - but he wouldn't give me a head-start.

"So I had to take him up on that challenge."

Tobias started his first marathon on 31 May and took 70 days to complete his challenge, walking up to 750 metres each day. He started his second marathon on 14 June.

He gained the nickname Captain Tobias in reference to his inspiration, Captain Sir Tom Moore, who sent a message of congratulations when his fundraising passed the £100,000 mark. He was also congratulated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

