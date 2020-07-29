Image caption Community Shop has bases in Goldthorpe and Athersely in Barnsley

A social enterprise has been given nearly £1m to help feed families who otherwise might go hungry during the school summer holidays.

The Community Shop, which has two bases in Barnsley, sells discounted food and runs a cafe serving meals for those on the "cusp of food poverty".

Demand for its services has doubled during the coronavirus lockdown.

Nestle UK and Ireland has donated £900,000 to the shop to help children who are at risk of holiday hunger.

The social enterprise said the money meant it could match fund the government's free children's meal voucher scheme running over the summer holidays.

Natalie Brown, head of Community Shop, said: "We want more families struggling to get in touch because we can help."

Image caption Single parent Sarah Filenczuk said it had supported her and her two children

Ms Brown said: "For families who receive this help, we will also give them £15 a week per child to buy food from our stores.

"We want to make sure this money gets to those who really need it so anyone from across Yorkshire who is on means-tested benefit and who is able to get to us, we will help."

Sarah Filenczuk, a mother of two, who uses the shop, said it had been a big support and helped her manage her finances better.

Free snack bags and lunch bags are also being provided for children as well as hot meals, along with a programme of activities for families over the holidays.

Amanda Wollerton, Community Shop chef, said she was cooking up to 40 meals a day for families as well as making dozens of children's food boxes.

She said: "I love my job. Just knowing people are getting something to eat and having a good meal for hardly anything. It's so rewarding."