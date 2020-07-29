Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Police said Jordan Fisher's actions were "deliberate and foolish"

A man who deliberately drove his quad bike at a four-year-old girl and her grandfather has been jailed for two years.

Jordan Fisher, 28, hit the pair after shouting abuse at the girl's grandmother, who had been filming him.

Both suffered minor injuries to their legs and face in the attack on Selby Road in Askern, Doncaster, on 5 May.

Fisher, of South Street, Doncaster, admitted dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm and assault.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.

Sgt Matt Duffy, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Fisher's act was deliberate, foolish and could have resulted in serious injuries."

Two quad bikes, thought to have been involved in the incident, were seized in subsequent police raids in Highfields and Adwick.

