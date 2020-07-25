A man has been arrested after a video appeared on social media showing a dog being punched in the face.

Police said the 26-year-old, who is from Doncaster, had been released under investigation.

The welfare of the dog has been checked and it has been removed from his custody, South Yorkshire Police said.

The investigation was prompted after graphic footage of the incident was widely shared on Friday and appeared in several newspapers.

