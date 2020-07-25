Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the park on Friday evening

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed at an unlicensed music event at a park in Sheffield.

Police were called to Endcliffe Park at about 18:45 BST on Friday.

The boy was taken to hospital as a precaution. A 19-year-old man from Bradford was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody.

The group agreed to leave when asked to. In a separate incident a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.