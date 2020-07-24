Image copyright Google Image caption The driver crashed into a roundabout then crashed into 25 parked vehicles in a nearby car park

An 18-year-old man is in a critical condition after he crashed his car into a roundabout and then ploughed into 25 parked vehicles in South Yorkshire.

The man was driving a Vauxhall Corsa car on Thursday evening when it crashed at speed into the roundabout on Park Springs Road in Grimethorpe.

Police said the driver then crashed into the car park of a nearby warehouse and damaged 25 other parked vehicles.

The driver of the Corsa suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers said the man whose identity has not been released by police was in a critical, but stable condition.

