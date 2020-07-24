Image copyright John Quays Image caption A cordon was put in place at the scene in Abbeydale Road

A dog has been put down after it was badly injured by a shotgun blast in Sheffield.

The dog was found on Abbeydale Road just after 01:00 BST with "injuries consistent with shotgun discharge", South Yorkshire Police said.

A resident said on social media a number of shots had been fired.

The force said the dog had to be put down due to the severity of its injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

It follows reports of shots being fired on Thursday at Machon Bank and Glen Road in Nether Edge, both near Abbeydale Road.

The force said the two shootings were linked and believed to be a targeted attack, and there would be an increased police presence in the area.

An investigation into the shooting of the dog is ongoing.

