Image caption The photos were described as "inappropriate" and "unprofessional".

A criminal investigation into suspected neglect at a Barnsley care home has ended due to insufficient evidence, police say.

In June, seven carers from Cherry Trees were arrested after photos showing apparent neglect were shared online.

One image allegedly showed an 83-year-old upside down in a chair.

Police have said while the photos are "inappropriate" and "unprofessional", officers haven't found sufficient evidence to support a criminal trial.

The photographs were believed to have been shared in a group chat used by some staff at the home on Cherry's Road in Barnsley.

The carers remain suspended from work, South Yorkshire Police added.

In a statement, the force said: "As the criminal investigation will now be closed, no further police action will be taken against the seven carers arrested.

"However, the carers remain suspended from work, and the matter will continue to be investigated by the care provider, Barnsley Council and the independent care home inspectors [the Care Quality Commission]."