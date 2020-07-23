Image copyright PA Media/Cuprinol Image caption Sarah McGoldrick used her shed in Sheffield to make visors for front-line NHS Staff

The impact of Covid-19 has proved to be an unlikely inspiration to a handful of imaginative people shortlisted for the annual Shed of the Year awards.

New categories for sheds built or transformed during lockdown have been added to the competition this year.

Competition founder Andrew Wilcox said: "More than ever, the events of recent months have shown us what a valuable role sheds can play in our lives."

One of the sheds was used as a workshop to make visors for NHS Staff.

Sarah McGoldrick used her shed in Sheffield to respond to shortages of personal protective equipment.

Her shed workshop has been included in Lockdown Repurpose category, for people who have transformed their existing shed in response to the pandemic.

The other new category is Lockdown New-build, for those who have started from scratch.

Teacher Ashley Bates, from London, responded to the lockdown by creating the Shed School.

Mr Bates broadcast live daily lessons for youngsters who were unable to attend primary school due to lockdown.

His online learning community became a valuable resource to parents who were home-schooling their children.

Many people with existing health conditions have been shielding in order to stay safe during the coronavirus crisis.

Pat Crook created a recreated a beach hut to provide soothing surroundings for her father, who has dementia.

She described the shed, in Ilkley, as an escape to the beach at a time when it was not possible to visit the coast.

Like many people Joe Melton's travel plans were hit by the coronavirus crisis.

He had planned a dream holiday to Florida but it had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

However, Mr Melton, from King's Lynn in Norfolk, made up for it by creating a garden bar.

Hundreds of entries were whittled down to a shortlist of 27 across nine categories, with a public vote deciding the winners for each category and a panel of experts picking the overall Shed of the Year.

Last year's competition was won by Chris Shield of Buxton, Derbyshire, whose Hobbit-inspired hideaway was described by Mr Wilcox as "brilliantly creative".

