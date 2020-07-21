Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Ms Stringfellow died shortly after being found on the night of 5 June

An independent investigation has begun into a police force's contact with a woman before she was found fatally injured at a house in Doncaster.

Amy-Leanne Stringfellow, 26, was found at the property in Dryden Road, Balby, on 5 June and died shortly afterwards.

Terence Papworth, 45, formerly of Dryden Road, has been charged with her murder.

South Yorkshire Police subsequently referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The police watchdog said it was investigating prior contact between the police force, Ms Stringfellow and Mr Papworth and "whether the SYP [South Yorkshire Police] decision-making and actions were in accordance with policies and guidance".

IOPC Regional Director Miranda Biddle said: "This is a tragic case where a young woman sadly lost her life and my thoughts are with her family.

"We will be considering the force's response to incidents reported to them prior to Amy-Leanne's death and whether there is any learning that can be identified."

She said investigators had contacted Ms Stringfellow's family to inform them of the inquiry.

