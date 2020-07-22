Image copyright Google Image caption The pandemic has seen the postponement of fundraising events, the charity said

A "significant fall in fundraising" caused by coronavirus could put projects at a children's hospital in jeopardy, a charity has said.

The Children's Hospital Charity, which raises funds for Sheffield Children's Hospital, said its fundraising was set to fall by £2.5m.

It said large fundraising events had been postponed during the pandemic.

Plans for the hospital included a renewal of its emergency department and a new cancer and leukaemia ward.

There were also plans to build a helipad on its roof, as children arriving by air ambulance currently have to be taken across a busy road from a nearby park.

The Children's Hospital Charity said: "The coronavirus pandemic has caused a significant fall in fundraising, leaving the timeline for the remaining projects in doubt."

David Vernon-Edwards, the charity's director, said: "We are looking at a decline in fundraising of around £2.5m by the end of the financial year due to the Covid-19 crisis."

The charity was raising as much money as possible but Mr Vernon-Edwards said he wanted to share the news "given how vital our fundraising is to Sheffield Children's".

The charity's Building A Better Future appeal was launched two years ago in order to raise £14.25m by March 2023.

It has so far raised £5m and work has been completed on a new Safeguarding Support Unit.

"Put simply, the less we raise together, the longer patients at Sheffield Children's will have to wait for the upgraded environment they deserve," Mr Vernon-Edwards added.

The charity said the emergency department was built to see 32,000 children annually but now sees more than 58,000 youngsters from South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.