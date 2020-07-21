Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Emar Wiley was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court

A teenager has been sentenced to at least 16 years for the murder of a "much-loved" father in a confrontation over a drugs dispute.

Emar Wiley, 17, twice stabbed 21-year-old Lewis Bagshaw in the chest on Piper Crescent, Southey, Sheffield on 21 July 2019.

Mr Bagshaw later died in hospital.

Wiley, who began drug dealing aged 13, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown court on Monday. He can be named after reporting restrictions were lifted.

The fatal attack stemmed from an incident in May 2019 when Wiley fractured Mr Bagshaw's father's skull in a row about £200 of crack cocaine.

After being stabbed, Mr Bagshaw ran into a nearby garden to get help but was pronounced dead in hospital an hour later, South Yorkshire Police said.

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Lewis Bagshaw, 21, died after being stabbed twice in the chest

Det Ch Insp Jude Ashmore said: "Through a single, senseless, act of violence, Emar Wiley has ruined so many lives, including his own. He has robbed a much-loved young man of his future and a child of a life with his dad."

Pauline Bagshaw, the victim's grandmother, said in a statement: "There are no words to describe the pain me and my family are going through, not just now but for the rest of our lives.

"One day the person who killed Lewis will walk free but we will be forever heartbroken."

Wiley, of Mason Lathe Road, Sheffield, was also sentenced to five and a half years for wounding with intent and three years each for possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.