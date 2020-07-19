Image copyright Google Image caption The truck left the carriageway and went down an embankment

A 13-year-old girl was left seriously hurt when the truck she was travelling in crashed down an embankment of the A1 in South Yorkshire.

Police said the Iveco flatbed truck was travelling north near Doncaster when it left the carriageway at about 11:00 BST on Friday.

The teenager was taken to hospital and the driver was uninjured.

Anyone with dashcam footage, or who saw what happened, is urged to contact police.

