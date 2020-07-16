Image caption The blaze broke out at 04:30 BST on Thursday

A fire on an industrial estate in South Yorkshire has sent a huge smoke plume into the sky.

Dozens of firefighters have been tackling the blaze at the site on Brookfields Way in Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham, since 04:30 BST on Thursday.

Workers from nearby premises have been evacuated and local residents were urged to keep windows and doors closed.

South Yorkshire fire service said the blaze was "surrounded" by 08:25 and the plume had "massively reduced".

It said the blaze was at the premises of GD Webb Offset Ltd, a print works and recycling plant.

Residents are now free to open windows and doors and have been encouraged to do so.

Image caption Residents living nearby had been urged to keep windows and doors closed

Image caption Six fire engines were called to the blaze

