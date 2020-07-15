Image caption Patrols to hotspot areas for illegal off-road biking are being made

A spike in calls to the police about nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes has led to a doubling of the number of officers taking to two-wheels.

The off-road team was increased from six to 13 full-time South Yorkshire Police officers in May, the force said.

The new officers have started daily patrols of hotspot areas, it added.

Sgt Matt Duffy said the force received more than 1,100 calls over nuisance bikes in April and that reduced to 166 calls in June.

The beefed-up team had made 11 arrests during May and June, the force said.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Police have been identifying riders from their clothing, type of bike ridden and social media appeals

Insp Craig Clifton said: "Previously people would see off-road bikes being ridden and think there was nothing we can do.

"Now they know we have the capability."

The team also seized 49 bikes, some stolen and other used in crimes, with a value of more than £90,000.

It issued 102 warnings to riders that their bikes would be seized if they were caught again.

PC Jamie Walker praised the help the team had received: "We couldn't do this job without members of the public.

"They've jumped on board with taking photographs which really help us with concrete evidence."

