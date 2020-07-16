Image copyright Pina Image caption Pina is in a former factory in the industrial Kelham Island area of Sheffield

Restaurant owners have reacted angrily after dozens of "no-show bookings" on their first weekend after lockdown.

Piña, an independent Mexican restaurant and bar in Sheffield, opened for the first time to the public on Saturday but had 30 bookings not turn up.

Owner Joe Cribley said it was a "hugely damaging practice".

In Harrogate, Simon Cotton, who runs the Fat Badger, described people as "thoughtless and selfish" after they had 15 "no-shows" over three days.

Pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, libraries and places of worship were all allowed to reopen on 4 July - for the first time since 23 March.

Image copyright Ryan Blackwood - Butterfly Wedding Films Image caption Owner Joe Cribley said the restaurant would now start taking deposits to secure bookings

Both men said the hospitality industry had been severely hit by the pandemic and that "the practice of no-shows" was hitting business even more.

Mr Cribley said they were supposed to be fully booked over the weekend but the no-shows meant they had to turn people away who would have otherwise been spending money.

"It's certainly a myth that all restaurants and bars are profitable.

"The industry works on fairly small margins and what we need now is certainty."

He also highlighted the poor treatment of staff by some customers as evidence of "disdain" for hospitality workers, as some people who did come the venue lost their tempers over social distancing restrictions.

Mr Cotton said people should have the "courtesy of cancelling" if they are unable to make their table so they could accept other bookings.

"Holding tables and not bothering to have have the courtesy to cancel it, I don't think they realise the impact that will have on jobs - it will cost people their jobs."

Their comments echo top chef Tom Kerridge who also criticised "selfish" and "disgraceful" customers when 27 people did not turn up at his Corinthia Hotel restaurant in central London.

