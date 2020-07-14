Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Claire Anderson was found dead at a house on Thorne Road in Doncaster

A woman who was found dead at a house in Doncaster has been identified by police.

Claire Anderson, 35, was confirmed dead by paramedics who went to the home in Thorne Road on Saturday, where she had been found unresponsive.

A post-mortem examination into Ms Anderson's death was inconclusive, South Yorkshire Police said.

The 38-year-old man who was initially held on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Temporary Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton said: "I'd like to make an appeal to the public who I hope can help us with information that might assist our investigation.

"We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has information about where she was between 20:30 on Thursday 9 July and 21:00 BST on Saturday 11 July.

"If you know where Claire was, or saw her between those days and times, then I'd urge you to speak to us.

"Even the smallest bit of information might be useful. We are looking for any details about who she might have been with, where she might have been or who she might have spoken to."

