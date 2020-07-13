A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman found dead at a house has been released while inquiries continue.

The 35-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was confirmed dead by paramedics who went to the home in Thorne Road, Doncaster, on Saturday.

Post-mortem tests were due to take place later.

The 38-year-old man from Doncaster was initially held but then released by officers, South Yorkshire Police said.

