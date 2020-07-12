Image copyright Family photo Image caption The money will help fund treatments for Erin Moran

A hundred people have taken part in a sponsored swim to raise money for a six-year-old girl diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The swim for Erin Moran took place at Manvers Lake in Wath-upon-Dearne, South Yorkshire.

The proceeds will help fund specialist treatment for Erin.

Her father Chris Moran said: "She has still got a sense of humour and still laughs a lot and that's one thing we are clinging to."

Erin was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, said swim organiser Joe Tillotson.

"Unfortunately we haven't got a miracle cure so all we can think of to support the family is to try and raise some funds to support them in any treatment to give her every chance," he added.

Image caption Swimmers took to Manvers Lake for the sponsored swim

Erin has had a course of radiotherapy treatment in Sheffield.

Parents Chris and Nina hope to travel to Germany later this month to meet specialist doctors to discuss other potential treatments.

Rotherham United are also backing the fundraising efforts of the Millers-supporting family.

A online fund-raising page started in June has gathered more than £40,000 of a target of £100,000.

