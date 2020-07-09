Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Kyle Beech, Brock Playforth and Liam Green were found guilty of manslaughter after a trial

Three men have been jailed for killing a father-of-one in a fight following a football match.

Danny Dix, 38, was attacked by Kyle Beech, Brock Playforth and Liam Green in Rotherham on 9 March last year after a match between Rotherham United and Sheffield United.

CCTV footage showed Beech punching Mr Dix to the ground before Playforth and Green were seen kicking him as he lay unconscious on the floor.

He died in hospital a week later.

The three men were convicted of manslaughter after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court in March.

In sentencing on Tuesday, Beech, 27, of Landsbury Avenue in Maltby, was jailed for nine years. Playforth, 26, of Ambleside Walk in North Anston, was sentenced to eight years in prison and must serve an additional three years on licence.

Green, 23, of Rotherham Road in Maltby, was jailed for six years.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Danny Dix died in hospital a week after he was attacked

Det Ch Insp Jude Ashmore said the men's actions had "robbed a family of a son and a brother, and a young girl of her father".

"Beech admitted delivering the punch which caused the fatal injury to Mr Dix, but claimed throughout that he had acted in self-defence," she said.

"That was a lie. Mr Dix was a wholly innocent victim of a violent and unprovoked attack."

South Yorkshire Police said four other men who admitted affray in connection with the incident were awaiting sentencing.

Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.