Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption The equipment has been donated to projects that create community gardens across South Yorkshire

Equipment used to grow cannabis that was seized by police during drugs raids has been given to gardening groups in South Yorkshire.

Growbags, fertiliser and plant pots that would have been used by criminals to grow the drug were seized by police during warrants.

The equipment has been donated to projects that create community gardens across the county.

Police say some of the gardens will grow vegetables for food banks.

PC Liam Stewart, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "When we go into properties that have been used for significant cannabis set-ups, there are often huge quantities of soil, canes, plant pots, growbags and tools waiting to be used.

"Unfortunately, a lot of this equipment ends up in landfill, so we decided to work out a way we could repurpose or recycle at least some of it."

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption The canes and plant pots would have been used to grow the Class B drug

Following warrants in Sheffield and Barnsley, large amounts of equipment were seized.

PC Stewart added: "We've donated equipment to some great people in the Hoyland area of Barnsley who run a fantastic community garden, it's a place that is so well loved by local people and run entirely by volunteers.

"We also dropped off a van load of kit to a wonderful allotment community hub in Sheffield, they are currently growing food for food banks and also donating flowers and plants."